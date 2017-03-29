NCAA Deadline Looms For HB2 Repeal

(Photo: USA Today)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina lawmakers now have less than 24 hours to repeal House Bill 2 or stand to lose NCAA tournaments through 2022.

Where did that deadline come from? April 18 has been the date most lawmakers have been going off of but that's simply the public announcement date.

Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, told 2 Wants to Know a NCAA source told him this new date is the HB2 repeal deadline.

The NCAA decided to move championships out of North Carolina back in September and it said it was because our state didn't promote an inclusive atmosphere.

"Fairness is about more than the opportunity to participate in college sports, or even compete for championships," said Mark Emmert, NCAA president. "We believe in providing a safe and respectful environment at our events and are committed to providing the best experience possible for college athletes, fans and everyone taking part in our championships."

While it didn't explicitly blame House Bill 2, the NCAA listed 4 specific parts of the bill for pulling out:

- North Carolina laws invalidate any local law that treats sexual orientation as a protected class or has a purpose to prevent discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender individuals.

- North Carolina has the only statewide law that makes it unlawful to use a restroom different from the gender on one's birth certificate, regardless of gender identity.

- North Carolina law provides legal protections for government officials to refuse services to the LGBT community.

- Five states plus numerous cities prohibit travel to North Carolina for public employees and representatives of public institutions, which could include student-athletes and campus athletics staff. These states are New York, Minnesota, Washington, Vermont and Connecticut.

2WTK asked the NCAA if it needed a repeal of HB2 to move games back to North Carolina or if changes were acceptable. It didn't answer the question. Instead, it shared a statement released last week about the upcoming decision.

"Last year, the NCAA Board of Governors relocated NCAA championships scheduled in North Carolina because of the cumulative impact HB2 had on local communities' ability to assure a safe, healthy, discrimination free atmosphere for all those watching and participating in our events. Absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state. As the state knows, next week our various sports committees will begin making championships site selections for 2018-2022 based upon bids received from across the country. Once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final and an announcement of all sites will be made on April 18."

© 2017 WFMY-TV