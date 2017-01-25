NCAG Taking Aim At State Heroin & Opioid Abuse Crisis

GREENSBORO, NC -- Just in the last week, Guilford County has had two incidents of parents overdosing on heroin while they're driving in their cars, with their kids in the backseat. This is becoming more and more common in our area and throughout the state.

In fact, heroin/opioid overdosing has surpassed car crashes as the number one cause of accidental death in NC.

The new Attorney General Josh Stein says he's working on a plan to deal with what's happening in our state. Stein says he has a number of state lawmakers, on both sides working with him, including the head of the Senate, Republican Phil Berger.

Stein told 2WTK in a Skype interview he wants a solution that addresses prevention, treatment and enforcement.

His view: drug dealers need to be put in jail but the addicts need to be in treatment.

"The criminal justice system is more expensive than treatment and if they're in prison, they're not being a productive citizen, they're not earning income, not paying taxes or providing for their families."

The hope is to have a bill researched and written within a month or so. 2WTK will of course be checking back to see if progress is being made.

