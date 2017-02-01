Need Some Zzzz's? Consumer Reports Best Mattresses

CONSUMER REPORTS -- To test mattresses Consumer Reports simulates 8 to 10 years of use to see how well a mattress

will hold up. It checks whether a mattress will support your spine. And, recently, testers added

more tailored information to mattress ratings.

Consumer Reports finds you also don’t have to spend thousands of dollars. Online mattress

companies like Casper, Lull and Tuft & Needle are offering performance as well as very

competitive pricing.

Nervous about buying online? A recent Consumer Reports survey found the highest satisfaction

scores went to two online mattress brands - Tuft and Needle and Casper. And The 950-dollar

Casper mattress just earned top ratings in Consumer Reports tests of memory foam mattresses.

Consumer Reports says be sure to check the trial period and return policy before you buy

online.

If you want the traditional in-store experience Consumer Reports says it’s still the best way to

try before you buy. You want to spend at least 15 minutes lying on that mattress, trying it out.

Get comfortable, find your ideal position, kick off your shoes, maybe even bring your pillow

from home.

Consumer Reports says whether you’re online or in store, haggle! In stores, start by asking for

50 percent off the list price and take it from there. Other ways to save - Ask for a price

guarantee so if the mattress goes on sale within 30 days you can get a refund for the difference.

And checking about free delivery and haul-away service can also save you some money.

