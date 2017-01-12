Neighbors Stealing From Neighbors - Check Your Mail!

Everyone wants to trust their neighbors, but postal inspectors say sometimes they're the ones who try to steal from you.

Consumer Alerts uncovered time-lapse video that showed 2 suspects prying open mailboxes at an apartment complex.



The video shows a couple that knew the right time and place to ransack the mailboxes. Bu why? They lived there too.



Denise Richardson found out she was a victim of this crime with a knock on her door.



"I peeped through my peep hole and there was a postal inspector with a sheriff that knocked on my door and, asked to come in and provided to tell me that i had been a victim," Richardson said.



She was recovering from neck surgery at the time and admits she let her mail accumulate for several days.



In this case, postal inspectors say more than 100 people had their mail stolen. They urge consumers to pick up their mail daily.



"Postal inspectors say if you are not available to pick up your mail, have at trusted friend or neighbor pick up the mail for you.

