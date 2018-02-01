New App Works to Combat Skimming Devices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a new warning about a growing crime trend: targeting your money.

NBC Charlotte recently reported on the skyrocketing number of skimmer devices in North Carolina. North Carolina reportedly found 650 skimmers in 2017, which is double the number as 2016.

The good news is you can protect yourself and you don’t have to look very far; just by picking up your smartphone.

As the name implies, the Skimmer Scanner is meant to help you find the money-stealing devices. It uses your phone’s Bluetooth to detect a radio signal in fuel pump skimmers.

“I think that’s a good idea, anything that can help us,” said John Blackman, a customer at State Employees Credit Union in Charlotte.

This week, a skimmer device was found at the credit union’s ATM in the University City area.

“I think that’s not right, I work hard for my money,” Blackman said.

The Skimmer Scanner urges people to check local laws before downloading. Right now, it’s only available for Android users.

However, there’s another tool. Law enforcement officials recommend turning on your cell phone’s Bluetooth because skimmers transmitting through Bluetooth will usually show up as a long list of numbers and letters under "discoverable devices."

No arrests were made in the latest case. Police are still investigating.

