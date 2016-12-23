New Apple MacBooks Pros Not Recommended for Purchase

If a new computer is on your Christmas wish list you may want to think twice before buying the new Apple MacBook Pro.

Consumer reports tested the new MacBook and found battery life to be inconsistent. Batteries stayed charged for about 4 hours. If you plan on using your computer for work or entertainment purposes that's barely enough time to use it on a cross-country flight without plugging into an electrical outlet.

The new Matchbooks pros start at $,500 and go up in price from there depending on the model.

Consumer Reports says your best bet is to wait about a year for apple to get the bugs worked out and release an upgraded model.

