New NC, SC State Line Splits Man's Home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. OR GASTON COUNTY, N.C.? -- Imagine if the state you’re living in came to you and said “we’ve got a great idea”, we’re going to move the Stateline and have it run right through the middle of your home.” You’d think it was a joke, right? No laughing matter for a man in York County, South Carolina -- or is he in Gaston County, North Carolina?

Either way, he Gets McGinty to help him get answers.

Mike McArdle bought his house in York County, South Carolina, and like any homeowner, he thought it would be a good investment-- that is until the states of North Carolina and South Carolina decided to monkey with the current state line.

Mike says the state told him, “66% of this house will be in Gaston County and 33% will be in York County, South Carolina. That’s the best they could come up with”.

At the moment, the state line is slightly north of Mike’s house, but North Carolina is dead set on moving it further south right through Mike’s house.

The State of North Carolina says they’re not moving the line, they’re only “re-establishing” what was deemed the state line back in the 1700s.

Mike says, “I think it’s total bull***t.”

Officials from both North and South Carolina met neighbors to try and answer questions.

Gary Thompson is the lead surveyor and the face of the NC side of the line, so we went to bat for Mike.

“How do you sell a house that’s half in one state and half in another? I mean I wouldn’t buy it, would you?” I asked.

Gary says, “Ah, yes, possibly.”

I countered with, “Really, you’d buy that house?”

He says sure. Gary says many subdivisions are built between counties and even some states.

Mike’s translation?

“I’m stuck with a house that is unsellable.”

At the moment, North Carolina will get the majority of the house and tax revenue, while South Carolina will get the rest, which means two tax bills and many headaches-- headaches like who’s going to insure it? All this as Mike walks the fine line of being a Tar Heel or a Gamecock-- or both.

Mike’s point is spot on, he’s stuck with this house. It’s not the first time something like this has happened, but one might wonder, if the house was owned by a state legislator or any government official, would the line still be running right through the middle of it?

Copyright 2016 WCNC