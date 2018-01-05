Police officer writing man ticket (Photo: Rachel Donahue, (c) Rachel Donahue)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The new year brings in new laws for North Carolinians.

One of those laws takes aim at an issue that's been top of mind across the country-- traffic stops turning deadly.

The law requires driver's education classes to cover traffic stop protocol and adds new traffic stop guidelines to the DMV handbook.

"That way everyone is on the same page. All students will learn the exact same information and feel more prepared," said Vicki Hale, owner and lead instructor of Elite Driving School in Eden.

The rules state that if drivers hear sirens and see emergency lights, they should find a safe place to pull over.

If there isn't a safe area, drivers are instructed to reduce their speed and turn on their flashers, to let the officer know they are complying. Then, they should pull over when they reach a safe area.

The rules instruct drivers to put their car in park, turn off their engine and roll down the window. Drivers are asked to stay in the car with both hands on the steering wheel as the officer approaches.

The guidelines also tell drivers to let officers know if there's a weapon in the car. The rules say drivers can call 9-1-1 if an unmarked car is stopping them and they are worried it's not a legitimate officer.

The law went into effect January 1. According to the DMV, the new rules will be printed in the handbook by March.

