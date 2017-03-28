New Scam Takes Advantage Of Online Wish Lists

(Photo: ThinkStock, AndreyPopov)

There are hundreds of scams out there and millions of people fall victim to them every year.

Experts are now sending out a warning about a newer trend where scammers are using information they get from online wish lists and registries to steal your identity.

If you go online to website registries and wish lists, type in a name and guaranteed you'll find someone with something they have selected that they want.

Think this is all harmless information?

Think again. People who are trying to steal your identity can use this information to get critical details about you.

They're popular on sites like Amazon, where those lists of items you may want to buy... are available to anyone -- unless you change your settings to make them "private."

Michelle Black works with Hope 4 USA in Ft. Mill. She spends several hours a day helping people recover from ID theft.

"It's one of the fastest growing crimes in the country," said Michelle Black of Hope 4 USA.

Some folks may wonder how an online list with items like clothes, toys or household goods may lead to ID theft. We questioned the same thing.

Black says, it's simple.

"A scammer can log into these public websites, public wish lists. From there they can have such information as your city and state, your date of birth, your children's names and perhaps their dates of birth and they can use that to start putting together the pieces of the puzzle they need to fully steal your identity."

The thieves then create a fake website by making it look like Amazon or the online wish list company.

The crooks will tell you someone has purchased the item on your list and all you have to do is log in to confirm the mailing address.

"They might create a fake email with a screenshot of those shoes you picked out you put on your wish list and say, send you an email and say someone purchased an item off of your wish list please login for more information," explains Black.

And if you click on that link and log in, the scammer has all of the information they need to steal your identity. The Federal Trade Commission is working to help you if you become a victim.

The commission has a website where you can work to file a complaint and create a recovery plan.

But step one, make sure those lists you have online are set to 'private'

