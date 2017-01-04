No, Ben Stiller Was Not In Clemmons

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 23: Actor Ben Stiller arrives at "The Watch" Premiere Sponsored by AXE at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2012 WireImage)

CLEMMONS, N.C. - Celeb car breakdowns are the latest circle of fake news stories going around on Facebook. The celeb and town are always different. Check out the headlines: “Ben Stiller Had This To Say About Clemmons,” Matthew McConaughey Had This To Say About Hickory,” and the same site also has this article: “Adam Levine Had This To Say About Cortland, New York.”

The goal is to get people around those towns sharing the fake news. We know it's fake because all you have to do is click that button on the site saying disclaimer. And it says the articles are NOT REAL.

Why would people waste their time making up these stories? To make money from these ads with each click to their website. About 5 cents from each ad every time someone clicks that link. Adding up fast. The Washington Post found that some fake news writers earn up to $10,000 a month. So don't share the post and help someone make money by dooping people.

If you see an interesting article on Facebook, from a website you don't recognize -- don't click on it there. Google the information to see if a more reputable news source has it first.

FAKE NEWS SOLUTION

A group of university students says they've come up with a way to weed out "fake news." They developed a "Google Chrome" extension that checks any "Facebook" post with a picture, video, or link. It determines if the facts are true and if the images are authentic. Then a tag comes up in the corner of the post saying "verified" or "unverified".

It works on your friend's posts or your own. The extension is available for download now called "Fib". And get this: the students created it in just 36-hours.

