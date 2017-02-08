No Quid Pro Quo: Campaign Cash Common Across The Aisle

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In a 51-50 vote, Betsy DeVos was confirmed at Secretary of Education. Before the vote, charts mapping out how much money she and her family have contributed to campaigns were popping up on social media. Some people suggest DeVos and her family contributions are what got her the cabinet position.

2 Wants to Know is digging into why these donations are not as big of a deal as they might seem.

According to Open Secrets.Org, a site that tracks campaign contributions, Senator Thom Tillis has received more than $50,000 from people with the last name DeVos that are linked to known DeVos businesses like Amway, Alticor, The Windquest Group and RDV Corporation.

Those same donors gave more than $40,000 to Senator Richard Burr.

"It's not uncommon for nominees for positions to be campaign contributors."

It's something political science expert Dr. Martin Kifer says you see across the aisle. Consider former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker. If you search her name on OpenSecrets.Org, you'll find hundreds of thousands of dollars contributed to Democrats over the years.

"In most cases, people talk about this fundraising and the kinds of contributions people give as granting access to people, an opportunity to make their case, to sit with somebody at dinner, to have a photograph taken, that sort of thing," explained Dr. Martin Kifer, High Point University.

Kifer says it's not a quid pro quo. Donors tend to contribute to candidates who share their beliefs.

"Usually people give contributions to candidates or individuals, elected officials who they think agree with them so it's very difficult to show that someone's behavior, vote or the way they talk about things change because of a donation because the people who are giving to them probably agreed with them in the first place," said Kifer.

Kifer says people who have been loyal to a particular party or candidate are often chosen for appointed positions. Again, this goes for both Republicans and Democrats.

Most Senate campaigns cost millions of dollars so lawmakers are constantly trying to raise money. Donors are vital to having a successful campaign but again, just because someone writes a check, doesn't mean they are getting something back in return.

(© 2017 WFMY)