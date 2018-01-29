No Shot, You Got The Flu. Should You Get The Shot Now?

GREENSBORO, NC -- You didn't get the flu shot and you got the flu. So now that you've had the flu, the question is: should you still get your flu shot?

The short answer is, yes. But Consumer Reports digs deeper into why.

You CAN catch the flu more than once in a season. Having one type of flu doesn't provide immunity against the other types of flu.



Now, does getting the flu shot guarantee you'll avoid a second case? No. But it will reduce the likelihood and the complications.



Last week 2WTK shared the contagious time line. You're contagious 24 hours before you start showing symptoms and you stay that way for about 5 days.



If you’re interested in getting your flu shot, make sure you call before you stop by, some locations are short on supply.

