Not Your Typical Town Warning: Email Scam

When a town warns you about something on Facebook, it's usually a string of car break-ins or those home repair schemers.

But Monday, the town of Kernersville posted about the gmail scam. People first started talking about it in January,

and 2WTK warned you about it. But if you missed it, really what you need to know is how it starts and how to spot it.

How it starts: an email from someone you know that comes with a link or attachment and when you click on it, it re-routes you to the gmail sign in page (which by the way looks real)

How to know it's fake: .Check out the address on the top of the page. The login on the left, with the short address is real. The login on the right, with all the extra data and and words, that is the fake.

