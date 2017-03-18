Nursery Product Injuries Rising at An alarming Rate, Study

Parents may not see the products they buy for their baby's nursery as a safety threat.

However, a new study shows that young children are injured while using these products at an alarming rate, and the numbers continue to rise.

Nursery products are recalled more than any other children's product category.

"As parents, we assume the products that are available for our children are safe," says Tracy Mehan from Nationwide Children's Hospital. "Unfortunately, that's not always true."

A new study shows those items are associated with child injuries at a growing rate. Researchers at The Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital analyzed Emergency Department visits from a 21-year period in the U.S.

They found more than 66,000 children under 3 years of age are treated for nursery product-related injuries each year. That's about one child every 8 minutes.

Over the last 8 years of the study, the numbers increased by 25%.

"Most of the injuries happen when kids fall from the products and about 80 percent of the injuries are to the head, face or neck. So these can be pretty serious," explains Mehan.

With a new recall of a nursery product issued about every two weeks, experts say manufacturers need to do a better job of alerting parents when there's an issue.

"Up to 80% of children's products remain in consumer households after a recall," says Dr. Gary Smith of Nationwide Children's Hospital. "That's simply unacceptable, and we can do better."

In the meantime, they suggest parents follow the '4 Rs':

Do your research

Check for recalls

Register the product

Read the manuals

Because taking a few precautions can help keep your child safe.



