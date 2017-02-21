Oh. My. Are YOU Keeping Money Secrets?

GREENSBORO, NC -- They're the things that aren't pretty to hear, but they're true. We're talking confessions about you, the ones you love and money.

31% of adults who have combined accounts with a partner say they've been deceptive about money

58% of adults say they've hidden cash from their partner

15% of couples say they hid a bank account from their partner

48% of young professional couples say they've hidden purchases from their partner

Oh, and if you want to know where to look 12% said it's in the closet! Before you head to the closet to see what is being hidden, let's talk about this. You might be saying, "What my significant other doesn't know, won't hurt them."



But Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan says eventually it finds you out. "When you're applying for a mortgage or a loan anywhere, you have to disclose all that stuff. So, I don't know who that really works with some couples."

Here's what really doesn't work, a Fidelity study estimated 40% of couples don't agree on the lifestyle they expect to live during retirement.

"I'm not saying look at the account balance for everyone, but at least make sure you're in step with each other. You might find out your spouse wants to retire on the beach and you want to retire in an RV."

