If you have children in your home you are going to want to be sure to key popular toy magnets out of their reach.

In 2014 regulators banned magnets found in some common toy sets from being sold. The magnets were much stronger than many people may have realize. If a child swallowed one of these magnets it was strong enough to pull at their internal organs which could lead to life long health complications or even threaten their life.

But now the previous ban has been lifted and the magnets have returned to store shelves and consequently into homes.

The maker of the magnets, known as Zen magnets, maintains that the magnets are safe when they are used in the appropriate manner. The company also states there are warnings about potential risks associated with the magnets posted to their website in addition to printed warnings on packaging.

The best rule of thumb when it comes to keeping children in your home safe is to keep toy magnets out of the home at all times.

