Ouch! How To Treat A Sunburn

CONSUMER REPORTS -- If you’re planning a trip to the pool or the beach this summer, don’t forget your sunscreen and remember to reapply regularly.

While there’s nothing that can undo the damage of a sunburn, Consumer Reports suggests some steps you can take to make the sunburn look and feel a bit better while it heals.

A cool or lukewarm shower can help take some of the heat out of sunburned skin.

As soon as you get out of the shower or bath, while skin is still damp, apply some moisturizing lotion, especially if it contains hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that helps bind water to the skin.

Aloe can be helpful too. Applying the plant’s pulp to the sunburned area

helps hydrate the skin and calm the inflammation. If the pain is hard to bear, you can take aspirin or ibuprofen.

For a more immediate relief, try a cold compress or even apply a thin layer of cold plain yogurt.

Resist the urge to peel your skin or burst any blisters. Exposing the affected skin increases the risk of an infection. If a blister bursts on its own, you can use a topical antibiotic, like bacitracin.

