Parking Costs HOW Much? Coliseums Explain Price Variation

GREENSBORO, NC -- Heading into spring and summer, the Triad's two biggest event centers have a packed schedule. On tap: popular concerts, competitive sporting events and family-fun performances.

So, before you spend your paycheck on tickets, the 2 Wants To Know team wants you to know what additional money you might have to fork over for parking.

Recently, 2 Wants To Know's Meghann Mollerus attended the Florida Georgia Line concert at the Greensboro Coliseum, where the UniverSoul circus was also underway. Meghann paid $20 for parking, while circus-goers paid $10 to park in the same lot in the same spaces.

What's the deal? Why the price variation? She asked representatives from both the Greensboro Coliseum and LJVM Coliseum for some answers.

What factors determine a parking price for each event?

Greensboro Coliseum : Many factors affect the economics of major events. Parking rates are based on the projected attendance and scope of the event, the hours of the event and the amount of traffic support and number of traffic police required (which the Coliseum pays for) and the number of Coliseum parking staff needed to manage parking.

LJVM Coliseum : Staffing expenses (Winston-Salem PD, W-SDOT and parking lot attendants) are the biggest factor in determining parking prices for the LJVM Coliseum. Larger shows require a larger foot print for our operation. With concert goers coming from all around the state and in some cases out of state, we have to expand our operational foot print to ensure our guests, surrounding traffic, businesses and other events around the LJVM Coliseum are not negatively impacted by the impeding traffic. These expenses are solely paid for by the LJVM Coliseum.

Who determines the parking price, and how far in advance is it determined?

Greensboro Coliseum: The venue management determines the parking rate based on the economics of the event. Rates are finalized approximately one month in advance although the rates listed in (the next question's) response below are a guideline.

LJVM Coliseum: The LJVM Coliseum Staff determines pricing majority of the time. There are unique circumstances, depending on the event, that will require us to adjust our pricing levels to accommodate the needs for the shows. Our goal is to have parking prices set 30 days prior to the show, but they can be determined as little as 72 hours prior to the event. Many factors determine prices such as; event ticket pricing, ticket sales, supply vs. demand in our lots and surrounding community/athletic events that may impact our parking inventory.

Is there a set price for different kinds of events?

Greensboro Coliseum : Parking is generally $5 for consumer shows, youth sporting events and other lower-priced ticketed events. Multi-day tournaments and swim meets have weekend discounted packages. Examples include RV Show, Boat Show, Craft Show, Gun Show, Home Show, UNCG and Swarm games.

Large family shows, conventions, small and lower-priced concerts are generally $10. Specific recent examples include Harlem Globetrotters, Ringling Bros Circus, Rhythms of Triumph (R&B show) and Brantley Gilbert (country), where event ticket prices were relatively low.

Major concerts and major sporting events are $20. Recent examples would include concerts Twenty One Pilots, Charlie Wilson, Florida-Georgia Line and Winterjam. There are also numerous community events throughout the year in which parking is free.

LJVM Coliseum : No. Since Wake Forest University Athletics purchased the building from the City of Winston-Salem in 2013, our pricing varies from event to event.

Generally, our typical rate is $10.00 for events like football game day parking, basketball game day parking and most other medium-sized concert related shows. We have charged $20.00 for parking for large shows like Thomas Rhett that required larger staffing plans and have charged $5.00 for small shows that require less staffing like high school basketball tournaments.

However, these prices are not set in stone and can fluctuate depending on the economics of our events.

We also host community events and privately attended events where parking is free.

Do Coliseum staff let guests know (on their tickets or website) how much parking will cost? If not, is the idea under consideration?

Greensboro Coliseum : We do not advertise individual event parking rates. Guests can use the above guideline or may call or e-mail (off our website) the Coliseum for parking information on their event.

LJVM Coliseum : Depending on the event, we will post parking prices on our website and send out information via social media. We encourage all of our event goers to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LJVMColiseum for the most up-to-date information for all things LJVM Coliseum related.

