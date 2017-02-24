Passwords Exposed In Data Leak

Google, Uber, Fitbit. A few brands you might use and if you do. You might want to consider changing your password.



The cyber-security company, Cloudfare, that manages data for these website and many others accidentally leaked a lot of user information.

A software bug potentially exposed 120,000 websites to hackers for 5 days! So just what was floating around for hackers to grab?

Security Expert Adam Levin says everything from passwords, cookies to buy software keys, private chats on dating sites were floating around for hackers to grab for about 5 days.

Adam Levin, a security expert said a Google security researcher found it.

The data was encrypted, which will protect information against hackers. The company doesn't know if any of the bad guys got a hold of the information. The best way to protect yourself is change your passwords. Cloudfare says it put a new code into its system which caused the problem.

