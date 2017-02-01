Personal Information Of Davidson Co. School Employees Breached: School Officials

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Personal information of employees and independent contractors of Davidson County Schools has been breached due to a phishing scam, school officials confirmed Wednesday evening.
The school system says the hackers used the real name or names of school officials to steal sensitive information, including social security numbers of employees.
The incident involves anyone employed by Davidson County Schools in 2016. The school system says employees were notified about the breach in an email.
Davidson County Schools says it has informed law enforcement as well as the North Carolina Attorney General's Office and is working to prevent something like this from happening in the future.
Davidson County Schools said the following in an emailed release:
