Personal Information Of Davidson Co. School Employees Breached: School Officials

Silhouette of male hand typing on laptop keyboard at night (Photo: Rafe Swan, Custom)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Personal information of employees and independent contractors of Davidson County Schools has been breached due to a phishing scam, school officials confirmed Wednesday evening.

The school system says the hackers used the real name or names of school officials to steal sensitive information, including social security numbers of employees.

The incident involves anyone employed by Davidson County Schools in 2016. The school system says employees were notified about the breach in an email.

Davidson County Schools says it has informed law enforcement as well as the North Carolina Attorney General's Office and is working to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

Davidson County Schools said the following in an emailed release:

"The confidentiality of our employees’ and partners’ information is of utmost importance and we apologize for this

criminal activity committed by an unknown third party and the inconvenience it has caused to all the individuals

impacted. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and outside agencies as they continue to

investigate this matter. Additional procedures will be implemented to prevent any similar future occurrences."

Copyright 2017 WFMY