Phone Replacement, Extended Warranties & More Hidden Credit Card Perks

GREENSBORO, NC -- Most people have at least one credit card in their wallets and they know which come with cash back or reward points. But these days, credit cards come with a lot more perks and benefits than some cardholders might be aware of.

Consumer Reports (CR) points out, many of those extra perks like guaranteed returns, missed flight connection insurance and cellphone replacement are right in the fine print.

‘Guaranteed Returns’

By now you know which Christmas gifts you want to keep and which you want to return

But what if the store won't accept them?

Your credit card might bail you out.

Some credit cards like the Discover It guarantee returns, usually up to three months after you buy an item with that card. All you have to do is send the item to the company and the credit card company will refund some of your money.



‘Missed-Connection Insurance’

If you miss a flight connection, and it's not the airline's fault, you might be stuck buying a new ticket.

If your next flight isn't until the next day, now you have a hotel, cabs, meals, and some associated costs to pay.

Depending on your credit card, no worries.

Consumer Reports says the Chase Sapphire card, for example, gives you missed flight connection insurance, but you have to buy the original ticket with that card.

The missed-connection insurance will cover all those extra costs.

There might be some restrictions, though.



‘Cellphone Replacement’ is another perk for some credit card holders.

If your phone is damaged or stolen, the credit card company will pay for it to be replaced.

According to Consumer Reports, many Wells Fargo cards, for example, offer this but you will have to pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card.

keep in mind, the cellphone replacement perk won't cover lost phones

There are more perks like price protection for when you buy something and the price drops a few weeks later, extended warranty protection and purchase security for when something you buy is damaged, lost, or stolen.

You can also check for what extra benefits your credit card offers by calling the toll free number on the back, reading your signed agreement or searching for information about your card on the credit card company’s website.

