Pictsweet Recalls Breaded Okra For Possible Glass Contamination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Tennessee-based company, Pictsweet Farms, has announced a voluntary recall on select packages of crunchy breaded okra.

The company stated in a press release that some of the packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested. There has been one minor injury reported in connection with the issue.

The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra (UPC: 0 70560 98377 8) with a “best if used by” date of November 3, 2018. The production codes include 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F or 3086B G. This information is printed on the back of each package.

The affected breaded okra product was distributed through retail stores throughout the United States. No other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Customers who purchased the product are asked to discard them or return them to the store in which they were purchased for a full refund.

For additional information, click here or contact Pictsweet consumer affairs at 1-800-527-0986.

