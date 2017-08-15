Pill Nation: Are We Taking Too Many Medications?

Hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also marketed as Vicodin, are among the powerful opioid drugs that, when mixed with commonly used sedatives, can lead to fatal overdoses. ISTOCKPHOTO (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Are we hooked on pills? Americans are taking more prescription pills than ever before, and

more than people in any other country. While some drugs are life-savers, others might be doing

more harm than good.



Consumer Reports has suggestions on ways you can take fewer meds—and feel better. Doctors often diagnose the “pre-disease” stage of a condition— for example, prediabetes or preostesoperosis. Sometimes they may put patients on medications to treat that.



The problem is, the medication may not work well and poses potential side effects and risks to patients. Of

course, catching or treating a disease before it progresses can be a good thing if it helps you

address a problem before it leads to serious harm.



But drugs shouldn't always be the first line of treatment. Consumer Reports has compiled a list

of 12 medical issues where lifestyle changes can be “prescribed” before a medication. For back

and joint pain, instead of powerful opioid drugs, consider instead, yoga, tai chi, even physical

therapy.



Of course big lifestyle changes like quitting smoking, being more active, or losing weight are

harder than just swallowing a pill, but the payoffs can mean healthy, drug-free and side effect-

free living.

