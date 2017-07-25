Polaris Recalling 16K ROVs Nationwide After 4 Reports Of Fires

RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) Pic. CPSC (Photo: Custom)

Polaris is recalling 16,800 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves all model year 2015-2017 youth RZR 170 vehicles. The ROVs have two seats and were sold in red, blue, and white.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports the fuel tank neck can crack or the wiring harness can overheat or short circuit, posing fuel leak and fire hazards.





The company has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks, and 28 reports of burning, smoking, melted, or shorted wires. It has also received four reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Full-List Of Recalled Models

If you have one of the recalled ROVs you’ll need to stop using immediately and schedule a free repair.

Contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also go to Polaris for more information

