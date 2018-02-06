Police Warn About IRS Fast Food Scam

SCAM ALERT (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: fordzolo, fordzolo)

DENVER, C.O. -- A fast-food manager was tricked into taking all the money from a cash register, loading it onto a pre-paid debit card, and providing the scammers with the card info, Denver Police say.

Authorities want everyone to be aware of this scam and spread the word: the manager was called over the phone by someone pretending to be with the IRS - which the tax organization NEVER does. They contact you by mail FIRST.

Police say that on January 20 in the 8500 block of W. Belleview, a manager there took a call from someone claiming to be a 'Deputy Marshall' with the IRS. That person, according to DPD, demanded the manager gather all the money from the registers and safe, which they did.

Then, the managers took the almost $1,800 and loaded it onto a pre-paid debit card and gave the card number to the suspect.

The suspect told the manager to then destroy the cards - at which point the manager realized it was a scam, police say.

So - what to do if you're suddenly dealing with the IRS over the phone as a fast-food manager or anyone else:

1. Remember the IRS will contact you by mail FIRST.

2. Note that the IRS will NEVER ask for payment via pre-paid debit card, money order or wire transfer.

3. The IRS will never ask for a credit card number over the phone.

However, if you do get a call from someone from who says they're with the IRS, please make sure to hang up immediately. If you owe federal taxes - or think you might - call the IRSD at 1-800-829-1040.

The workers at that number can help you pay the IRS - instead of a scammer.

If you DO NOT owe taxes, make sure to fill out the IRS Impersonation Scam form on TIGTA's website here. You can also call TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at this link - make sure to add 'IRS Telephone Scam' to your comments.

You can also forward any scam emails to phishing@irs.gov. Don't look at any attachments or click on any links in those emails.

There is a Papa John's, Wendy's, Firehouse Subs and Noodles & Company in that address block. Police did not say which restaurant it was.

