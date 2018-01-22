Potholes Pop Up When The Snow Melts - How To Report Them

A road damaged by rain and snow, that is in need of maintenance. Broken asphalt pavement resulting in a pothole, dangerous to vehicles. (Photo: milosradinovic, Custom)

After the big melt, don't be surprised if you see more potholes popping up!

John Rhyne is the maintenance engineer for NCDOT Division 9 which covers Triad counties Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, and Stokes. He says his division has already seen an increase in calls about potholes after last week's winter storm.

He says NCDOT workers usually fix potholes the day after a request is made. If the pothole is on a highway or interstate with multiple lanes, he says the request may take two days so crews can set up safety barriers for the work to get done.

Rhyne says the best way to report a pothole is by filling out NCDOT's online request form.

City officials in Winston-Salem say they're also expecting more pothole calls since the snow has melted.

The best way to report a pothole is by using Winston-Salem's City Link 311 app which can be downloaded for free in your smartphone's app store.

The city of Burlington also makes it really easy to report potholes with its Burlington Connected app. Users can report potholes and many other city requests.

Rachel Kelley, Public Information Officer with the City of Burlington, says street maintenance crews have not seen an increase in pothole calls following the big snow, but there may be a reason for that - She says after every winter storm, street crews drive every single road in the city just to look for potholes.

You can also call your city's main line to report potholes. Check to see if your city has its own mobile app where users can submit pothole requests as well. And if the pothole is on a major highway or in the county, your best bet is to fill out NCDOT's pothole maintenance request form online.

