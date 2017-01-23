We all know President Donald Trump loves social media. A lot of those tweets he sent out on the campaign trail and during the Presidential transition came from his Android.

But once he took the oath of office, he had to trade that Android in for a more secure phone. Former President Barack Obama had to do the same thing eight years ago.

THE choice of smartphone in 2009: the Blackberry. Obama was actually the first President to use a personal cell phone on the job. He had to trade it in for a new secure Blackberry.

The Secret Service approved a brand new phone for President Trump. It has a limited number of features to keep out hackers.

Only a small group of people have Trump’s new digits. The phone also has access to the POTUS Twitter account.

So which smartphones will protect your information the most? It's all about encryption.

USA Today found Android's security depends on the operating system on your phone. Recently released updates have made Androids encrypted.

Apple and Blackberry both make phones that are fully encrypted. When a phone is encrypted, it helps keep out malicious apps.

(© 2017 WFMY)