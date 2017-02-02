Protect Yourself From A Data Breach

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Davidson County school officials said a hacker used the real names of school officials and sent an email, which led to the release of social security numbers and other sensitive personal information.

This can, does and will continue to happen to all kinds of companies, businesses and banks. The only protection is what you do.

Every year, you get a free credit report from Experian, Equifax and Transunion. but you don't want to get them all at once. To protect yourself the most, you want to spread them out. So get one from Experian now. Then in four month, the freebie from Equifax and in another 4 months the freebie from Transuion.

The no-strings attached place to get your free credit report is the site set up the government that's annualcreditreport.com.

Another great way to protect yourself is to file your taxes now before a thief can. When a thief files taxes with your information, it's a complicated mess to sort out.

