Really. THAT'S How Consumer Reports Tests Space Heaters......

GREENSBORO, NC -- I'm not going to out the person who uses a space heater at work (you know who you are and you're not allowed to use it!) But I will admit, it comes in handy.

I like knowing the behind the scenes of things. Check this out, Consumer Reports has a mannequin equipped with sensors that measure how much warmth a space heater provides. Pretty cool.

Through their testing of space heaters, Consumer Reports found for $70, a little more than you normally spend on a space heater, the Comfort Zone Z499R. It's slightly larger than your average personal space heater, but still very portable. It will warm you and the room better than some of the full sizes.



Along with how well the heater warms you up, Consumer Reports looks at how safe each heater is. Testers measure the surface temperature of each heater to see if it gets too hot to the touch.

"In most cases the heaters are pretty cool but if you do have pets or children stay away from heaters with metal surfaces and large areas that are easy to contact," says Peter Sawchuk. This test mimics what would happen if something flammable comes into contact with a space heater.

"Always keep your space heater at least three feet away from flammable objects. And never use an extension cord."

Consumer Reports says look for a space heater with a tip over switch that turns the heater off if it's knocked over, and an overheat sensor that shuts off the heater if it gets too hot. The recommended Comfort Zone heater offers those safety features. and if you'd like a larger space heater so does this Lifesmart ZCHT1001US for 100 dollars.

