Remember CATS If You Get Stuck In The Snow

GREENSBORO, N.C. - That magic word to remember is CATS. It's four easy steps to take after you get stuck.

The C is for clear a path. You want to push away any snow that's in front of the car.

A is for add traction. One favorite way to do this is with kitty litter. 2 Wants To Know staff keeps a cheap bag of it in our cars during the winter. If you don't have that though, you can use your floor matts. Just know they'll probably be ruined afterwards.

T is for tires. You want to deflate them slightly for better traction.

S is for straighten your wheels. It's easier for the car to get a good grip that way. After that you should be good to go.

