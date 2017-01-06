Remember CATS If You Get Stuck In The Snow

GREENSBORO, N.C. - That magic word to remember is CATS. It's four easy steps to take after you get stuck.
The C is for clear a path. You want to push away any snow that's in front of the car.
A is for add traction. One favorite way to do this is with kitty litter. 2 Wants To Know staff keeps a cheap bag of it in our cars during the winter. If you don't have that though, you can use your floor matts. Just know they'll probably be ruined afterwards.
T is for tires. You want to deflate them slightly for better traction.
S is for straighten your wheels. It's easier for the car to get a good grip that way. After that you should be good to go.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs