Revealing the Identity of Siri

Will The Real Siri Please Stand Up?

Chad Silber, WFMY 7:00 PM. EST March 02, 2017

Have you ever wondered the identity of Siri? The voice of Siri is Susan Bennett.

Consumer Reports talked to her recently and found out Susan didn’t actually work for Apple, but rather for Nuance Communications.

Her job in 2005 involved her recording every possible sound in the English language. The sounds are then digitally put together to form words.

Apple bought the voice package from Nuance so Susan doesn’t get any additional payments from Apple.

