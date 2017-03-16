Risk Free Trial Offer?!?!? I Don't Think So.

GREENSBORO, NC -- When the infomercial says it's "risk free" and you can "cancel anytime you want", is that true!?!?!

Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau says the agency is getting complaints.

"What's happened is people have unwittingly signed up for a subscription or membership with the company, even though they thought it was a trial."

Let's look at how they get you to do that:

A lot of times they put the auto-renewal information in the fine print. Sometimes you really have to hunt through all the pages on a website to find that information.

Also, a dishonest businesses will hide it in the language that goes with the pre-checked sign up boxes.

The rules or the billing or the price for returning is crazy. "It can be sticker shock. so you need to protect yourself. Find those terms and conditions. There's always conditions. And if you can't find them or don't understand them, don't sign up for the free offer."

And always research the company. Type in the name of the product and the word "complaints" on Google and see what pops up. And use the resource of the BBB.

Sometimes these companies will give you your money back, but If they won't, dispute the charge with your credit card company. And here is the key: ask them to reverse the charge because you didn't actively order the additional merchandise.

You should report companies with poor business practices like this to the FTC and the BBB.

© 2017 WFMY-TV