Ruth's Salads Expands Pimento Spread Recall Due To Listeria Concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ruth's Salads has expanded its recall of Pimento spread to include more products.

Recently, Ruth’s Salads recalled its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers due to possible Listeria contamination.

The company has now added even more products to the recall.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-00005 7 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-12023 12 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-24023 24 oz.

Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 74952-15005 16 oz.

Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 74952-12014 12 oz.

Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 74952-12000 12 oz.

Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans 74952-12008 12 oz.

A statement from the Charlotte-based company on Thursday said the contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

If you have one of these products immediately stop using it and return it for a full refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. The recalled spread was distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

