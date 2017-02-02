Ruth's Salads Recalls Pimento Cheese Due To Possible Listeria

Ruth's Original Pimento Spread Pic. Ruth's (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ruth's Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers after determining it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A statement from the Charlotte-based company on Thursday said the contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Consumers should check the label: Any spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. The recalled spread was distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

