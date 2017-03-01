Save Big On Cars By Crossing County Lines

(Photo: Briscoe, Benjamin)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - When you're buying a car every dollar counts. But what if you could drive down the price by $1000 bucks just by driving a few extra miles?

2 Wants To Know found two 2016 Ford F-150s both are for sale in the triad. They have all the same options, nearly the same mileage. Both in excellent condition with clean Car Fax reports showing they've never been wrecked before. But the prices are very different. One is $995 cheaper. The key is all about where you're buying. The one in Lexington is selling for $41,994. The one in Winston-Salem, right down the road, sells for $40,999. Yap, just by crossing county lines you can save nearly $1000.

The folks at AutoList.com looked at hundreds of thousands of car listings. They figured out you can save some serious money by shopping in some counties over others. The cheapest county to get a car changes pretty much every month. But by and large, they say used cars are a better deal in bigger metropolitan areas.

“In a major metropolitan area, there are more people, more car buyers and as a result there are more dealers. The increased competition among all these dealers ultimately drives prices down,” said Alex Klein with AutoList.com.

It also depends on what type of car you're buying. Some places in the state are better deals for certain makes and models. So it's important to check their affordability rankings before you buy.

To see more like this follow 2 Wants To Know's Ben Briscoe on social media:

Facebook: Ben Briscoe WFMY

Twitter: @WatchDogBen

Instagram: WatchDogBenBriscoe

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)