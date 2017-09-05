Save Cash Now For The Holiday Season

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

The holiday season is right around the corner, and 2 Wants To Know is helping you stash away cash for all the gift-buying.

Nerdwallet.com did its research and found a few ways to build up reserve holiday money.

If your job offers direct deposit, take advantage of it. Then set aside a chunk of your paycheck to go into a special savings account. This way, you won't miss the money automatically put into savings.

Also, check for sign-up bonuses for opening new bank accounts. Some banks offer up to $300 for new customers. Just make sure there aren't any high fees or overdraft penalties tied to the account.

You might also want to check your cash back balance on a credit card you have. The value of some credit card rewards can easily add up to hundreds of dollars a year, depending on what you spend on the card.

