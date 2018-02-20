Scammers Targeting Vacation Home Rentals

Right now many families are either on trips for February vacation or planning them for this summer. Consumer advocates say scammers are taking advantage.

"You wait all year long and you're anticipating your summer vacation and for a family, you're excited to share experiences and Maine offers so much or families," says Yvonne Harris, a former rental property owner in York.

Harris has seen families make memories in Maine year after year, but she also says she's witnessed disappointment and heartbreak firsthand. A few years ago she says someone used photos of her property to create a fake online vacation rental ad. A family arrived, only to find other people already there.

"The police showed up at the door and immediately they're looking at the paperwork and they said to this family, who had driven three hours to Maine, 'look, this isn't even the inside of the house'," says Harris.

Their dream vacation had turned into a nightmare.

"There's a lot of opportunity, a lot of vulnerability, people can easily become victims of a scam," says Maine Attorney General Janet Mills.

Mills says the web is just one way travelers can be tricked, often it's over the phone.

"They're generally random robo calls," Mills says, "They're not calling you personally, they're just calling routinely, a thousand calls an hour, trying to see if they can get a real human being on the phone and sell them a scam."

Mills says it's nearly impossible to find the person on the other end.

"They change the phone numbers," says Mills, "So if you think you've got somebody on the line who's trying to scam you and you write down their phone number, that's all well and good and you can report it to us if you wish, but it's going to change a couple minutes later."

According to the Better Business Bureau, vacation and travel scams were some of the top scams Mainers saw last year. The BBB is teaming up with the American Hotel and Lodging Association to educate and protect consumers. The AHLA is also reporting an increase of online hotel booking scams. Last year, the group says 55 million bookings were made through websites that travelers thought were the actual hotel's website, only to find out later it was a rogue third-party operator.

"This is so much bigger than you expect," says Clive Maxfield, who says he experienced it when he and his wife planned a trip last year.

"You look at the URL and you think you're talking to the hotel," Maxfield says, "it was only when we got there that we found out they messed up the reservation and we tried to sort all of that out and we found out they charged us 25% surcharge, so instead of it costing us $1,000 for the week, it cost us $1,250."

"Be sure you check with legitimate travel agencies and legitimate online agencies and platforms," says Mills, "Make sure you understand the cancellation fee, the refund fee, programs, processes, and make sure you understand the full price of the package, 'cause often times there are hidden fees."

Harris hopes vacationers will take the extra steps now, to avoid becoming a victim.

"People work too hard for their money to throw it away," says Harris.

The BBB reminds travelers to book directly with the hotel and resort whenever possible, use reputable third party sources, be cautious online and double-check web addresses before providing financial information, pay with a credit card when possible and if something seems off, call the hotel, resort or rental property owner directly to confirm who you're dealing with.

© 2018 WFMY-TV