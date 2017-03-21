Schemers Pose As Credit Card Companies

SOUTH CAROLINA -- Schemers are pretending to be the very people who protect you from hacks: Credit card fraud investigators.

There's a chance you've received a call from your credit or debit card company asking if you've made a purchase.

Schemers have realized, impersonating fraud investigators is a clever way trick people into giving them their information without realizing it.

That almost happened to Morgan Fletcher in Spartanburg.

“They were saying that they were with bank of America and that I had fraudulent charges on my account and that they needed to verify that I was the rightful user of the credit card with my user name and password,” said Fletcher.

In some cases, the schemers already have your card number through a breach. They just need you to give up the three digit security code.

WSPA called a real Fraud investigator to help explain the difference.

“At the end of the day if they’re asking for anything like a card number or an expiration date, anything that has to do with an actual plastic card that should send up a red flag,” said Allie Teper with Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union.

The number on the back of the card is your best line of defence. When in doubt, hang up, call that, and follow the prompts to the fraud department.

Another powerful tool is your credit card company’s app. Sign up for texts that will be sent to your phone after each purchase.

Fletcher, recognized the call for what it was, and she called her bank instead.

“It just makes you want to not answer any calls anymore.”

