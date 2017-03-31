Secretary Of States Make Friendly Wager Over UNC VS. Oregon Game

(Photo: Picasa)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina and Oregon state workers are getting in on the March Madness Action.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson are taking part in a friendly wager.

Secretary Richardson wagered a case of Carter Lake Soda, a box of Saint Cupcake cupcakes, and an assorted Oregon cheeses from Rogue Creamery and the Tillamook Dairies. Secretary Marshall is putting up Covington Gourmet Vodka and a selection of Aunt Ruby's peanuts. The loser will also have to wear the winning team's jersey for a day.

“I’m confident that Secretary Richardson will look great in Carolina Blue,” Secretary Marshall said Friday. “We will all be rooting on the Tar Heels to represent the ACC with pride and to move on to the national championship.”

2 Wants To Know looked at why vodka and peanuts.

Covington Vodka is made from a variety of sweet potatoes. North Carolina is the number one producer of sweet potatoes in the U.S. The state says we produce more than 40 percent of the nation's supply. Since we make so many, the company decided to try sweet potato vodka. According to the company's website, it's made from eastern North Carolina-grown sweet potatoes.

As for the peanuts, North Carolina is the leading producer of the Virginia style peanut in the country.

© 2017 WFMY-TV