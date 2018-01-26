WFMY
Want go to the movies?!?! It's ten bucks to see a movie in most theaters.
 

And if you want to see all nine of the Oscar nominated movies for Best Picture before the winner is announced, its going to set you back almost $100!


Unless of course you buy the Regal Cinema Oscar Series Pass for $35. From February 23rd to March 4th, you can see every one of the nominated films. The movies rotate in a schedule shown from 1pm to 10pm.
 

The only way to buy the pass is by using the Regal Mobile App. There's an entire list of participating Regal Cinemas all over the nation, the only location in our area is High Point Palladium location.

