Should You Say I Do To A Wedding Loan?

CBS -- "I did love my dress.”



Like many brides Alexis Montejo saw a big price tag for her big day. She took out a loan to finance the $20,000 affair.



"We did save a little bit but it wasn't as much as we should have."



The cost of a wedding has climbed to an all-time high. The national average is just north of $35,000. And wedding loans are becoming an appealing option.



"I think one of the reasons they're becoming popular is because the lending opportunity is so easy for people they're able to apply online,” says David Kimball the CEO of Prosper.



Prosper is just one company that offers wedding loans between 3 and 5 year with interest ranges from 5% to more than 35% depending on the individual.



"The best way to pay for a wedding is to use what you have in your savings account already,” says Stefanie O'connell. She helps millennials manage their finances.



Is it just that Millennials trying to one up another when it comes to weddings? "It doesn't help to come of age in the Instagram social media generation."



O'connell advises couples to extend their engagement before over-extending their budget and says if you opt for a wedding loan, don't take on interest higher than 7 percent.. And have a payment plan.



"Going into debt to start your married life can be a really painful trade off in the long run."



