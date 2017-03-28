Should You Trust A Robo Financial Adviser?

GREENSBORO, NC -- You have self check-out. You no longer need a cashier. You can deposit a check with a picture on your phone. You don't need a teller. So, the idea of a robo-adviser to handle your retirement is not out of this world.

In fact, in the last couple of years it's becoming really popular. According to the attached Bloomberg graphic, money handled by robo-advisers had increased 210% between 2014 and 2015. Although, to give you context, $50 billion invested in robo-advisers is a small part of the $20 trillion in the wealth management market all together.

So, is a robo-adviser for you? Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan says, if you think it is, you need to know that you need to be honest in setting up your profile.

"It's all based on an algorithms so when you're going through the risk assessment, you need to answer all the questions really honestly. "

Nerd Wallet rated the three best robo-advisers of 2017, you can see detailed information about the pros and cons as well as account minimums. Only one of these offers human advisers but it's for an additional fee. And Matt Logan says, that's why robo-advisers aren't for everyone. He says you need that human touch.

"Is a robot going to be able to talk you out of putting all your money in cash or changing your investments at the wrong time."

DISCLAIMER: Matt Logan Inc. is an independent firm with securities offered through Summit Brokerage Services, Inc. Member FINRA & SIPC and advisory services offered through Summit Financial Group, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser.

Copyright 2017 WFMY