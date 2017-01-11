Should You Wash Underneath Your Car After the Snow?

After the roads are treated for snow, salt and grime can cover your car.

GREENSBORO-The snow has began to clear but the salt and grime remains and is covering not only the rides but also your car. Although you may be tempted to immediately feel the need to go out and wash your car, you may not have to depending on the year of your vehicle. Most newer model cars have plastics parts versus medal parts which are most susceptible to rusting. Also, many newer cars have a coating to protect it undercarriage. Although some parts, such as the brake lines and exhaust systems are still completely exposed to the elements.

We contacted Honest One Auto Care in Greensboro and they say the first step is washing the car off on your own. A power washer commonly found a self-car washes is sufficient enough to get the initial salt and grime off of your vehicle.

The main thing you need to keep in mind when washing off your car is to avoid using soap during the initial wash. A hard rinse with water will do the trick. Once, salt has completely been removed from the road then you can proceed with you a soap based car wash.

If rust in the undercarriage occurs it can be costly to replace car parts. We found that the average cost for replacing a brake system can range from as low as $400 up to $2,000. If the exhaust rusts and needs to be replaced you can expect to pay a minimum of $400.

