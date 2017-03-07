Skimmers Found On Bank ATMs In Charlotte

Skimmers stealing your information (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Scammers on the prowl in the Queen City.

In the last 24 hours, police have discovered two ATM skimmers in the Charlotte area. One was found at an extremely popular shopping center.

"Makes me feel a little worried," said Justin Marshall, a Charlotte resident. "Obviously you work hard for your money and the chance of someone else being able to use it is kind of a scary thought."

As we are all creatures of habit, things like ATM's have become part of our modern financial lives. Now more than ever, criminals are finding new ways to get their hands on your hard-earned money.

On Thursday, police pulled two electronic skimming devices from local First Citizen Banks. One at the Park Road Shopping Center location and the other was on Alleghany Street. These skimming devices were designed to read banking or credit card information.

"It's very scary," said Jessica Hahn. "I would never think there would be a piece of technology that could steal my information when I go to the ATM."

Skimmer scam artists are banking on consumers dropping their guards. Better Business Bureau says consumers have to be aware of what they are sliding their credit cards into and not just assume it's safe.

"From what I've seen of this device, good luck detecting that this is anything but the real thing," said Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau.

Sadly, this isn't anything new for the NC Department of Agriculture. Inspectors searched and found a couple of skimmers last April. One device was found at a Kangaroo Express gas station on Fairview Road across from SouthPark Mall.

