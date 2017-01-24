Snapchat Cracks Down on Fake News

Snapchat is making its convention debut this year. (Photo: AFP)

Snapchat has positioned itself as a go to source for news, so they are taking step to fight back against fake news. On Monday, the social media platform released an update that changes the content that is allowed to been seen on the news service feed known as Discover.

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat is preparing to file the necessary paperwork to become a public company in the coming weeks. The update Snapchats guidelines in regards to fake news aim to keep Snapchat "informative, factual, and safe" according to company officials.

As of now, anything posted to Snapchat's Discover feed must not include any sensitive content, profanity, or sexual or violent content. The only exception is if the news content is proven to be news worthy and has been fact checked.

This attempt by Snapchat to keep fake news from its platform comes on the heels of Facebook being accused of allowing fake news. Facebook has since created an algorithm that filters out news headlines that are misleading or potentially fake news.

