Snow Laws: Cited For Driving The Speed Limit & Snow On Cars

You can can be ticketed for driving the speed limit? Yes, yes you can. It happened to a driver in Alamance county.



The accident was crazy. The semi jack-knifed and the jeep went right under it! Amazingly the driver of the SUV walked away with minor injuries. The accident happened about this time last year.

The semi driver was going 40 miles an hour on I-40. the speed limit on I-40 is 65mph. But you can see there was snow on the ground. The state trooper charged the driver with exceeding a safe speed for the conditions.

To help clarify, Greensboro police say the posted speed limit sign is based on ideal road conditions. You can be ticketed for driving the speed limit, or any speed, if it's not reasonable for road conditions.

And what about the snow flying off the top of cars and this semi on I-40? Can this get you in trouble? The answer is no and sorta. North Carolina does not have a charge for this specifically--other states do. But Greensboro PD says any drive rcould be civilly liable for creating a road hazard through negligence.

