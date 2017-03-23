So, About That Medicine Cabinet......

CONSUMER REPORTS -- What's in your medicine cabinet? Band aids, they don't usually go bad.

But these antacids, they expired last month. A Consumer Reports survey shows 19% of people hadn't cleaned out their medicine cabinet in over 3 years.

What's the danger? "Those leftover pills are far from harmless. Taking them incorrectly or accidentally could be deadly or land a child in the E-R," says Ginger Skinner, Consumer Reports Best Buy Products.

Especially if you're talking about leftover narcotic painkillers, such as Oxycontin, Percocet and Vicodin. Prescription sleep-aids like Ambien, and anti-anxiety medications like Xanax –– are also problematic.

The FDA says certain expired medications are at risk of bacterial growth and sub-potent antibiotics can fail to treat infections, leading to more serious illnesses and antibiotic resistance.

The issue with expired Over-The-Counter medicines is they lose some of their effectiveness. But if you're taking it for a minor issue, like a headache, most health websites say you can probably get away with it.

FACT OR FICTION.

The medicine cabinet in the bathroom is the best place for your medicines.

FICTION! Medicines need to be in a cool dry place, not a damp bathroom. The dampness can decrease the effectiveness of medicines.

GOT EXPIRED OR LEFTOVER MEDS?

The FDA and Consumer Reports says throw the meds in coffee grounds or kitty litter to make unused meds, especially narcotics, unappealing to users picking through the trash.

Before you throw your prescription bottles out, make sure you block out the info. medical identity theft is just too easy with this info.

Now, if you feel weird about putting drugs in the garbage, you can always find a free place to dispose of your drugs. FIND A LOCATION NEAR YOU.

