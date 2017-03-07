So, THIS Is Why You Don't Pay In Full Up Front

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- It's the law of threes. Realtors say, "Location, location, location". WHen companies want you to sign up for something they use the verbage, "it's as easy as 1,2,3" and when you have mutiple choice usually it's "A,B,C".

The law of threes applies when you hire someone to do work too. You should pay a third of the money upfront, a third midway through the project and a third when the job is finished.

A good example of why we tell you this again and again was posted Tuesday by the Alamance County Sheriff's office. Seems this guy right here, James Calvin Mansfield is agreeing to do roofing work, taking money for supplies and not coming back to finish it.

Mansfield is charged with a felony and deputies say your neighbors are out $7,000. If you recognize this him or know where he is, investigators want to hear from you.

And if you're thinking that this happened in another county and you don't have to worry about it, remember, people travel and he's not the only one.

