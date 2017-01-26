Social Media's Role in the Loan Process

Social media apps seen on an Apple iPhone (Photo: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO --When applying for a job or even college online, you may not be aware that the people making the decision to approve or deny you may be checking your social media pages. However, banks who are considering giving you a loan may also be looking at your social media.

Here is how the process works, Lenders are not just looking at your credit score alone in some cases they take your social interaction into consideration. According to Life Hacker, companies look for topics that you have searched for online such as pay day loans. These type of loans usually have high interest rate and is paid back when the borrower gets paid.

Also, post on sites such as Facebook give a glimpse into someone's personal life. So instead of simply pulling a credit report with a score attached to it, some lenders are putting your credit score side by side with your online life. All of these are used as factors to determine if you are potentially a high risk borrower.

