SodaStream Recalls 51K Potentially Explosive Carbonating Bottles

SodaStream recall Pic. CPSC (Photo: Custom)

SodaStream is recalling some 51,000 blue-tinted one-liter carbonating bottles, CBS New York reports.

The company says that they can burst under pressure due to a manufacturing defect.

No injuries have been reported.

The recalled bottles have an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on their warning labels and have a blue cap and blue base. They also have the words “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” printed on the labels. The bottles were sold between February 2016 and January 2017.

Customers with bottles covered by the recall are urged to immediately stop using them and to contact the company for a refund. They can contact SodaStream USA at (866) 272-9417 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

